LOA Soup for Seniors Project Kicks Off February 3

Winter is a difficult time for our older homebound neighbors and the choice between food and heat can be hard. SW Virginians can help make the decision easy by making sure their shelves are stocked with warming soups and other non-perishable food items. Your contribution will make a huge difference in the lives of your homebound neighbors through the LOA’s annual “Soup for Seniors” collection in collaboration with AARP

The drive will take place February 3-7 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The main collection site is the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, 4909 North Lake Drive, Roanoke. Other collection sites, including in the Alleghany Highlands can be found at www.loaa.org, but include all Freedom First and Bank of Fincastle locations.

This year’s goal is 50,000 cans of soup to be delivered to more than 3,500 local residents.

There are many ways you can help us in our endeavors. The easiest way is to donate a can or cans of soup and bring it to one of LOA’s many collection sites.

All the items collected will be put into reusable cloth bags provided by AARP and distributed into the homes of our elderly neighbors. If you are a part of a civic group, church group or if you want to collect as a service project with your business, LOA will welcome any and all donations.

More information about the project can be found at www.loaa.org or by calling the LOA in Roanoke at 540-345-0451 or 540-962-0465 in the Alleghany Highlands.