SML Regional Chamber of Commerce Leaders Meet With State Legislators

Representatives of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce participated with other business and tourism leaders from around the Commonwealth at Chamber Day at the Capitol today in Richmond.

The annual event, organized by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, provides Chamber executives with personal briefings from Virginia’s top government leaders and legislators.

“This forum allows Chamber members and executives an opportunity to convey our organization’s position, as appropriate, for key legislation and government action, including state and local issues directly impacting the lake region’s economic vitality,” said Christopher Finley, SMLRCC Executive Director.

In order to represent the local business community with a unified voice, Finley said, policy issues of greatest interest to the Chamber’s members were identified and presented in an official public policy agenda. The SMLRCC delegation met with legislators who represent the Smith Mountain Lake region, including Sen. Bill Stanley, Sen. David Suetterlein, Sen. Stephen Newman, Del. Kathy Byron and Del. Charles Poindexter.

In addition to Finley, others in the SMLRCC delegation included Special Events Director Cheryl Ward, Board Chairman Waller Perrow (Perrow Management Corp./Waller’s), Government Affairs Committee Chairman Walter Hogle (SCORE Roanoke) and member Adam Lynch (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake).

For more information and to review the SMLRCC’s 2020 public policy agenda, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/public-policy.