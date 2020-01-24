Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Of Commerce Names New Executive Director

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce has named Beth Bell as its new executive director. Bell started work last week as the organization’s new executive leader. Bell will focus on providing support and resources to the Chamber’s growing membership base through recognition, strategic connections, relevant events and partnership opportunities.

Bell comes to the Chamber after serving as President of FemCity Roanoke, a local chapter of an international women’s business networking community. Under Bell’s leadership, the organization has grown to hundreds of members over the past three years and has a robust and member driven event calendar.

Bell graduated from Radford University with a degree in Business Administration, Management. After graduation, she began a successful 15-year career at Anthem, Inc, serving primarily in leading cultural and process improvement projects. She excelled in communications and associate engagement. In addition, Bell is self-employed as publisher of the hyper-local, online resource for families, Macaroni Kid Roanoke. In this role, Bell has helped local businesses with marketing and engagement opportunities for eight years.

Chamber President Joe LeGault is pleased with the direction the Chamber is headed. “Last year’s restructuring put us on a great trajectory by re-centering us on our mission and returning our focus to our members,” said LeGault.

“What Beth brings is an energy and enthusiasm that is contagious. Combined with her proven track record of high-value programming and networking, our members can look forward to a year of new and exciting opportunities to learn, meet like-minded folks, and tap into the Chamber as a partner in their growth and success.”

Bell and LeGault look forward to sharing their vision with chamber members at the 2020 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Breakfast on January 28 at Roanoke College. To register visit s-rcchamber.org or call (540) 387-0267.