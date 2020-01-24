Local Artist To Leave Natural Art Works At Regional Trailheads

Attention hikers and nature enthusiasts: the first day of spring be sure to keep your eyes peeled as local Roanoke artist Megan Scott Scripps will be leaving her nature sculptures out for people to photograph or even take home.

Scripps says she wishes to share her love of nature and art with other like minded individuals and will be leaving several of her works (painted on shelf mushrooms) at the traliheads of several hiking trails throughout the region including the one leading to much traveled Mcafees knob.

For more details about the locations or to see the art you might find follow her on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/megan.scott.12720 or Instagram under naturallymadebymeg or contact her via email at [email protected]