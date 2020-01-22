Kiwanis Club of Roanoke To Host Centennial Celebration Gala

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke will mark the occasion of their 100th Anniversary as they celebrate a Century of Service in the Roanoke Valley with a Centennial Celebration gala on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at The Shenandoah Club in downtown Roanoke from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. The event will feature a historical display and will begin with a social and cocktail hour, followed by a buffet dinner.

The highlight of the evening will be the unveiling of a commemorative video (in lieu of a keynote speaker) that chronicles the Club’s rich 100-year history of impact in the Roanoke Valley. In addition to attendance by club members and representatives from neighboring Kiwanis Clubs, Kiwanis International President-Elect Art Riley will attend, as will Kiwanis Capital District Governor David Lurie and Governor-Elect Dennis Baugh.

“Roanoke Kiwanians have made an impact on their community by identifying and addressing a variety of needs,” said President-Elect Art Riley. “Countless children have benefited, both locally and internationally, through the efforts of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke. All members of the worldwide Kiwanis family congratulate the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke on its 100 years of service to the Roanoke Valley.”

Dr. Cheryl W. Hartman, the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke’s 2019-2020 President, gave an overview of the club’s important service. “Chartered on January 28th, 1920 as the 182nd Kiwanis Club in the world, this civic group in Roanoke is 100 years old and going strong. The club’s century of service heralds numerous legacy contributions and we look forward to yet another: an inclusive playground in NW Roanoke that will bring play to ALL ages and ALL abilities and will be gifted to the City of Roanoke to mark our momentous milestone. On January 28th we will celebrate a remarkable history of meeting weekly for 100 years and responding to the needs of children and the elderly and creating a more sustainable environment. We are poised to build on this outstanding history of leadership with our robust membership, dedicated to the vision of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke as a moving force that improves the quality of life in our community.”