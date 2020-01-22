Brian Grahame As RUI’s Executive Vice President of Clinical Services

Retirement Unlimited, Inc. (RUI), has announced the promotion of Brian Grahame to Executive Vice President of Clinical Services for the family-owned and Virginia based Senior Living Community management company. In this role, Grahame will oversee clinical operations and compliance as well as the implementation of tactical efforts to continue to strengthen the foundation for future growth and expansion of RUI.

“Brian Grahame is a successful strategic leader,” said Doris-Ellie Sullivan, President of RUI. “We have benefited greatly from his contributions and we are delighted to recognize the broader role he will represent as RUI continues to expand and execute our mission to deliver a lifestyle that our residents have earned and deserve.”

Grahame started his career with the Fralin and Waldron companies in 2009 at RUI’s sister company, Medical Facilities of America. In 2016, he moved to RUI as the Vice President of Clinical Services. During his tenure, Grahame has provided leadership and expertise to ensure the delivery of the highest quality of care and customer serve to residents and families. He has administered all clinical compliance and Department of Social Services regulations through the implementation of company policies and procedures.

Grahame has expanded partnerships with Accushield, Primeview, PCC, Omnicare, Integrity First, MIS Identity Theft, Legacy Rehab, Neil Medical, Relias, and VHCA-VCAL. He has also formulated and implemented RUI’s home grown companies – Inspiritás, RUI’s vision and adaptation for memory care, and Care Impact, an ambassador and companion care service.

“For the last several years, I have worked diligently with our team on clinical initiatives to better serve our residents while also providing a sense of security for their families,” said Grahame. “I pledge to continue to use my leadership role to focus on delivering the best possible care for our residents, as well as building on our successes throughout all areas of our communities.”