Virginians Have More Confidence In The 2020 Housing Market

Are you thinking about making a move this year? Whether it is buying your first home, upgrading or downsizing, Virginians are entering 2020 with a positive outlook on the real estate market. According to a recent real estate report by Roanoke College, almost 40 percent more respondents are positive about markets today compared to the previous year.

This positive outlook can be contributed to rising income, wealth and job security, which boost consumer sentiment and encourage spending. Low mortgage rates have also encouraged households to participate in the housing market despite high prices, and 25 percent of respondents are positive about markets over the next few years. However, home buyers are less optimistic than home sellers due to rising housing prices and low inventory across the Commonwealth.

Trying to prepare or decide when and how you should make a move? Here are some tips and recommendations on navigating high prices and what preparation plans you need to have in place before buying or selling your home.