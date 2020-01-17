Smith Mountain Lake Chamber Names Award Winners For Year / Decade

Outstanding area businesses and community advocates were honored by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce at its annual dinner, which took place Jan. 16 at The Waterfront Country Club.

“We congratulate these businesses for their awards as well as the finalists in each respective category. They serve as an inspiration for us all as they are achievers, advocates and visionaries,” said Christopher Finley, SMLRCC Executive Director. “These companies are advancing the greater Smith Mountain Lake region in areas of community investment, economic development and more.”

The 2019 winners were:

Tourism Advocate of the Year: Harvester Performance Center

Also nominated were: Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals, CJ’s Coffee and Sandwich Shop, Halesford Harbor, Jake’s Place, Magnum Point Marina and SoundDawgs

Leader of the Year: W.Q. “Bill” Overton, Jr., Franklin County Sheriff

Also nominated were: Waller Perrow, Perrow Management Corp./Waller’s Restaurant; Bob Riddick, Bob Riddick Home Services, Inc.; and Ryan Waters, Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals

Business of the Year: Haywood’s Jewelers

Also nominated were: American National Bank, Capps Home Building Center, Carilion Wellness and Food Lion

Business of the Decade: Capps Home Building Center