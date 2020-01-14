Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Names County Attorney

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors today announced the appointment of Peter S. Lubeck as County Attorney.

“We are privileged to have Peter serve as our next County Attorney,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman David Radford. “He has a wealth of experience with issues facing local government today. In his time with the County, Peter has provided valuable counsel to the administration, Board of Supervisors, and the County’s various departments.”

After beginning his legal career in private practice in 2005, Lubeck served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney (criminal prosecutor) for the City of Roanoke from 2007 to 2013. He has served as an Assistant County Attorney and Senior Assistant County Attorney for Roanoke County for the past seven years.

“I have had the pleasure of interacting with many fine citizens who love our community and who give of their time to improve what is already a uniquely beautiful place,” said Lubeck. “Our Board of Supervisors is an outstanding group of individuals who are hard-working, and act with purpose and integrity. I am honored to represent both the citizens of Roanoke County and the Board.”

Upon first joining the County Attorney’s office, Lubeck primarily represented the County’s Department of Social Services before local district and circuit courts. Most recently, Lubeck’s practice has focused on representing the Community Development Department (which involves development, planning, and zoning matters) and Planning Commission.

He has also worked closely with the Police Department, Fire and Rescue, Treasurer, Commissioner of Revenue, Parks and Recreation Department, and Libraries. He has served as counsel to the County’s Board of Zoning Appeals, and Local Board of Building Code and Fire Appeals.

Lubeck holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Brigham Young University, and a Juris Doctorate and Master of Business Administration from the College of William & Mary. He is an active member of the Virginia State Bar, the Salem/ Roanoke County Bar Association (having previously served as the Association’s President), and the Local Government Attorneys of Virginia Association.

Lubeck has been a resident of the Roanoke Valley since 2005. He and his spouse, Christina Isom Lubeck, have four children. He follows Ruth Ellen Kuhnel who retired this month after serving as County Attorney for four years.