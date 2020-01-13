Opera Roanoke To Present Apollo’s Fire On January 31, 2020

Grammy Award-Winning Music Ensemble Brings Songs of the Appalachian Mountains to Roanoke

As a continuation of Opera Roanoke’s 2019-20 season, the company will present the Grammy Award-winning music ensemble Apollo’s Fire on January 31, 2020 at the Jefferson Center.

Apollo’s Fire is a Cleveland-based music and storytelling ensemble currently playing to sold-out audiences in the United States, London, Spain, and France, among others. A recent Apollo’s Fire performance was praised by The New York Times as “First rate…rendered with consummate skill and artistry…”

AF’s January program, “Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering” features songs and stories rooted in the origins of the Appalachian Mountains. Haunting melodies, foot-stomping jigs and reels, stories, and a healthy dose of laughs culminate to connect audiences more deeply with our region’s history and culture.

Led by Artistic Director and Conductor, Jeanette Sorrell, an ensemble of eight hand-picked musicians including instrumentalists and singers, present folk music at its finest, full of energy and passion.

Apollo’s Fire brings a unique and memorable performance experience rooted in community connection and authenticity. “Opera Roanoke is proud and excited to collaborate with these consummate artists in a performance that is extraordinary and regionally relatable,” explains Brooke Tolley, General Director at Opera Roanoke. “Expect a healthy dose of stories and music, specifically designed to connect with local audiences, performed at a world-class, virtuosic level. It’s a unique performance not to be missed!”

Tickets and Information: Date: Friday, January 31, 2020 / Time: 7:30 PM / Venue: Shaftman Hall, Jefferson Center / Tickets: $20-$75

More Information: https://operaroanoke.org/show–item/apollos–fire