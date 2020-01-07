Hanover Insurance Group To Occupy Former Allstate Building

Metis Plaza has to announced the signing of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., which will be occupying 13,655 square feet on the building’s second floor, bringing occupancy at the newly renovated facility to nearly 80%.

“After a thorough search of the Roanoke Valley, we found Metis Plaza to be a great fit for our organization. The facility is conveniently located and is in good proximity with our independent agent partners and the communities where our employees reside. The renovations are very well done and the on-site fitness center and café are attractive amenities. We look forward to occupying our new location and continuing our relationship with Metis,” said Kathryn Holland, assistant vice president of business operations for The Hanover.

Metis Plaza, a 180,000 square foot facility, was purchased in April of 2017 by Metis Holdings, a local leader in insurance and risk management services, to accommodate the company’s growth in Roanoke. Anchoring the building with more than 63,000 square feet, Metis is the first building of its kind in the Roanoke market, incorporating a large fitness facility, on-campus healthy dining, and a three-quarter mile walking path throughout a 20-acre property. Approximately 50,000 square feet remain to be leased.

Redeveloped in the former Allstate building, Metis Plaza is located on Electric Road and provides companies with an opportunity for growth along a highly visible, high-demand corridor of Roanoke County. Strategically located on the busy Route 419 corridor, the redevelopment project coincides with the County’s Reimagine Oak Grove planning effort launched this year – an innovative planning and economic development process geared towards creating and redefining high-quality centers of activity.

Tenants include:

The Hanover , a leading property and casualty insurance company that markets a wide range of innovative and responsive insurance coverages for small and medium-sized businesses, individuals and families through a select network of independent insurance agents.

, a leading property and casualty insurance company that markets a wide range of innovative and responsive insurance coverages for small and medium-sized businesses, individuals and families through a select network of independent insurance agents. Lucas & Kite law firm , occupying 6,897 square feet. Established in 2007, Lucas & Kite is the largest firm in Virginia exclusively dedicated to representing employers and insurers in workers’ compensation matters.

, occupying 6,897 square feet. Established in 2007, Lucas & Kite is the largest firm in Virginia exclusively dedicated to representing employers and insurers in workers’ compensation matters. Vistar Children’s Eye Care Center , occupying 9,019 square feet. Vistar introduces the first dedicated children’s clinical eye care center in the Roanoke Valley.

, occupying 9,019 square feet. Vistar introduces the first dedicated children’s clinical eye care center in the Roanoke Valley. Vistar Corporate Offices , occupying 10,595 square feet

, occupying 10,595 square feet Fit Studio , occupying 7,748 square feet. Fit Studio is a state of the art fitness center providing personal training, strength and conditioning group training, open-gym access, and corporate wellness services to the community. Owned and operated by Richard and Robyn Goodpasture, Fit Studio offers multiple membership options and is open to the public.

, occupying 7,748 square feet. Fit Studio is a state of the art fitness center providing personal training, strength and conditioning group training, open-gym access, and corporate wellness services to the community. Owned and operated by Richard and Robyn Goodpasture, Fit Studio offers multiple membership options and is open to the public. Lapis Café & Lounge – Occupying 5,500 square ft., Lapis Café & Lounge is an on-site, modern cafe dining amenity designed by local architect Ashley Tayloe-Switzer. The menu will feature health and wellness-inspired cuisine, freshly prepared salads, specialty coffee and vitality blends from Chef Scott Switzer. Scott and Ashley own Blue Apron Restaurant & Red Rooster Bar in Salem and are excited to offer exclusive executive catering services to Métis Plaza

The redevelopment project represents a $10 million investment with up to 600 people at full occupancy. Median wages will exceed $60,000/year at this location. Building renovations will be ongoing in 2020. The remaining 50,000 square feet has the potential to accommodate up to five tenants which would bring Metis Plaza to full occupancy. “We are thrilled with the continued growth and success of Metis Plaza in the Oak Grove area of Roanoke County,” said Jill Loope economic development director. “We remain confident in the future of Metis and look forward to more great news in 2020.”

Frank Martin of Hall Associates, Inc. represented the Landlord in lease negotiations and the Tenant was represented by Chris Heller and Bill Poe of Cushman-Wakefield/Thalhimer.