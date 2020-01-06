Retirement Unlimited, Inc (RUI) and Woodland Hills Community recognized partnerships with Virginia Western Community College, Historical Society of Western Virginia & O. Winston Link Museum, and Mill Mountain Theater during their RUI University Ribbon Cutting and Holiday Open House on Monday, December 16, 2019.

With over 500 hundred in attendance, visitors enjoyed tours of the community, live entertainment and delicious food specially prepared by the Community’s Culinary Experience Team and Executive Chef. The RUI University Ribbon Cutting included presentations by William Fralin, CEO of RUI; Doris-Ellie Sullivan, President of RUI; and Mary-Katelyn Hovanic, Academic Administrator for RUI University.

Also joining the ceremony representing the board and owners was W. Heywood Fralin, Chairman of the Board.

“One of the wonderful benefits of being a part of Roanoke, is the relationships we have been able to build with community partners who are committed in helping us provide a premier education,” said Hovanic. “Through the Fralin and Waldron families we have been introduced to many partners, some of who are celebrating with us tonight.”

Fralin personally thanked each partner in attendance.

Western Virginia Community College: Dr. Robert Sandel, President; Marilyn Herbert-Ashton, Vice President of Institutional Advancement; Amanda Mansfield, Director of Philanthropy; and Lauren Hayward, Director of the Nursing.

Historical Society of Western Virginia & O. Winston Link Museum: Lynsey Allie, Museum Manager; Ashley Webb, Museum Curator; and Captain Rich Davis, Museum Educator.

Mill Mountain Theater: Travis Kendrick, Director of Education and Victoria Buck, Education Associate

Woodland Hills Consulting & Attending Physician: Dr. Aubrey Knight, Senior Dean for Student Affairs at Virginia Tech Carilion

“We are off to a great start with our local partnerships on providing informative and educational work with our program,” said Fralin. “We want as many as possible to be able to take advantage of and experience this program. Therefore, it is important to note that RUI University is open and free not only to our residents but also the public.”

RUI University was established in 2017 with the intent of providing semester-based courses through partnerships with universities, colleges, and museums. Courses are designed to provide intellectual engagement and social connection to residents and visitors while exploring the topics that they care most about in both an educational and entertaining manner.

“Our mission at Retirement Unlimited, Inc is to deliver a lifestyle that residents have both earned and deserve,” said Sullivan. “This includes the opportunity to continue to grow intellectually and socially through lifelong learning programs like RUI University.”

Sullivan also encouraged attendees to explore the community and talk with staff on the purposeful design elements, amenities, community offerings, and nursing care available at Woodland Hills Community.

Woodland Hills Community is Retirement Unlimited, Inc.’s (RUI) ninth community in Virginia and opened in November 2019. Along with RUI University, Woodland Hills Community offers: