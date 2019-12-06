Hokie BugFest Strives to Make Science More Accessible for All

Hokie BugFest celebrated the creepy-crawly world of entomology to educate the community about this often-underappreciated group of animals. However, large events like these can often exclude individuals with autism or other special needs.

“The reason we host this whole event is because it relates to our interest in science literacy and trying to get people to be a little more knowledgeable and appreciate science, appreciate the environment, and appreciate bugs,” said Mike Weaver, founder of Hokie BugFest and professor emeritus in the Department of Entomology of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “We have a lot of people [with special needs] come to this event, and we need to do something beyond just putting them into this crowd because it is overwhelming. We are trying to go beyond just accessibility.”

To engage the whole community in science, Hokie BugFest makes it a priority to accommodate children with autism and other special needs. The Virginia Tech Pesticide Programs collaborated with the Center for Autism Research to certify the event as SAFE (Supporting Autism Friendly Environments) in an effort to ensure that individuals who would like to enjoy the event can fully do so.

Amy Azano, associate professor in the School of Education of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, founded SAFE in 2014 to create more accessible and welcoming spaces for individuals with autism and their families and friends. SAFE provides customized, on-site training for various organizations interested in implementing autism-friendly changes as part of their practice. The growing list of partners includes the Lyric Theatre, the Children’s Museum of Blacksburg, and the Moss Arts Center.

“Sensory challenges can serve as a barrier for individuals with autism. They can make certain events and environments difficult to navigate. Many people with autism participate in behavior interventions, so they might learn to adapt to various situations. However, the SAFE program asks how environments might take some of that pressure off the individual with autism,” Azano said. “We can try to minimize barriers to make places and spaces more inclusive, more accessible, and more enjoyable for all.”

With nearly 10,000 visitors throughout the day, Hokie BugFest can feel overwhelming for individuals with autism or special needs, making it difficult to fully enjoy the event due to large crowds and sensory overstimulation. Each year, those who need to are able to access the event starting at 9 a.m. before doors open to the public at 10 a.m., so they can enjoy all the bug-themed exhibits, games, and crafts without the accompanying crowds.

“It’s important for all kids and their families to feel included in events like this. We work with a lot of families who find it hard to go to events that other kids and families get to go to because they’re afraid that behaviors might come out or that people might judge,” said Jennifer Bertollo, a doctoral student in the Clinical Science Program in the Department of Psychology in the College of Science. “These events show them that they can come and have fun at an event that feels normal for them — they can come and play like every other family.”