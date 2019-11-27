Virginia Western Singers Announce Christmas Concert Series

Public invited to kickoff performance on Dec. 6 at Virginia Western’s Whitman Theater

The Virginia Western Singers, an auditioned student group that displays the best vocal talent from Virginia Western Community College, announces their Christmas Concert Series of performances around the Roanoke Region. The series will kick off with a public concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at Virginia Western’s Whitman Theater. Tickets are $5 and free to students.

The Virginia Western Singers are a group of 10 singers who perform pop, country, rock, and a-Capella styles of music. The group began with auditions in September and has been rehearsing for a Christmas show to perform around the region.

“I have such a vision for the Virginia Western Singers,” said Laura Ruth Hall, director of the singers and a Virginia Western faculty member. “I am very proud of them, of their talent and dedication, and we are so excited to present our 2019 Christmas shows throughout the community.”

The Singers’ Christmas shows will include music such as “Jingle Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “O Holy Night,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and much more.

Performances include:

Kickoff concert at Virginia Western’s Whitman Theater; Tickets $5 or free for Virginia Western students, faculty and staff; 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6.

As featured act in the Christmas musical “Jingle in the City” at New Hope Christian Church at 4229 Welcome Valley Road, Roanoke; 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7; 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

As special musical guests at services at New Hope Christian Church; 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Matinee performance at Virginia Western’s Whitman Theater; 12-2 p.m., Dec. 11; Tickets $5 or free for Virginia Western students, faculty and staff.

For a map and directions to Virginia Western’s Whitman Theater, please visit: https://www.virginiawestern.edu/about/visitvwcc.php.

“Virginia Western Community College is a wonderful place to get your degree, earn credits that transfer to a four-year university, enhance your career, or just learn something new,” said Michael Juhasz, a sophomore in the group. “I am very thankful that our college has student involvement groups like the Virginia Western Singers, and I am proud to be a part of the group and a part of our Christmas shows.”