Roanoke Valley Cotillion To Host 80th Anniversary Gala

The Roanoke Valley Cotillion Club, founded in 1939, will be celebrating its 80th anniversary

with a Black Tie Gala at the Hotel Roanoke on Saturday, November 23, 2019 starting at 6:00 pm.

The evening includes dinner and dancing to the sounds of another Roanoke tradition, Sway

Katz Big Band.

Cotillions originated in Europe and were originally danced by eight people, much like the

French Quadrille. In the United States. The Cotillion became a type of dance party complete with games and became extremely popular in the years immediately following the American Civil War.

Ballroom dancing, as we know it today, first appeared in the early 1800’s. The Waltz with its familiar partner dance hold arose first in England and was met with substantial opposition due to the perceived impropriety associated with the closed dance position.

In the early 1900’s, the popularity of new kinds of music, such as jazz, and led to the invention of numerous new dances and the associated dance fads.

According to Sally Adams, President, “The Roanoke Valley Cotillion Club is unique in that it

has survived for 80 years due to the sacrifice and devotion of hundreds of Roanokers through the years. It adds to the overall quality of life here in Southwest Virginia.”

The Roanoke Valley Cotillion Club holds three dances each year – spring, summer, and fall –

with memberships available.

To make reservations for the 80th Anniversary Gala at $135.00 per couple, call Gregg Diethorn, vice president, at 540-763-2069.