VDOT To Hold Meeting And Conduct Survey For Route 460 Operational Improvements

Study area includes a five-mile section of Route 460 in Roanoke and Roanoke County

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled a meeting and is conducting an online survey to receive public input on a planning study to consider potential safety and operational improvements along a five-mile section of Route 460 (Orange/Challenger Avenue).

The portion of Route 460 is located in Roanoke and Roanoke County between Williamson Road (Route 11) and Route 220 Alternate (Cloverdale Road).

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Berglund Center, located at 710 Williamson Road NE in Roanoke.

As part of study, VDOT is requesting public input through an online survey that will be open for responses from November 7 through December 1, 2019. The survey and information about the study is available online at www.virginiadot.org/Route460OperationalStudy

The study is intended to help transportation planners develop concepts for future, low-cost projects that can help improve safety and traffic flow and improve safety on this portion of Route 460. This section of Route 460 in the study area averages more than 40,000 vehicles per day and experiences significant congestion during weekday peak commute times.

Potential improvements could include constructing innovative intersections, optimizing signal operations, installing pedestrian and bicyclist safety measures, and improving transit operations.

The meetings will be held in an “open house” format with no formal presentation. Citizens will be able to speak with study team representatives at the meetings, complete the survey and provide input on the transportation needs in the study area.

Comments can be submitted at the meeting or by mailing them by December 1, 2019 to Michael Gray, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153. Comments also can be emailed to [email protected] referencing “Route 460 Operational Study” in the subject line.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact Michael Gray at 540-494-8288 or 1-800-367-7623, TTY/TDD 711.