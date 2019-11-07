Blue Star Memorial Marker to be Dedicated At Top of Mill Mountain

At 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, the Westchester Garden Club, in cooperation with Roanoke Parks and Recreation, will dedicate a Blue Star Memorial marker at the top of Mill Mountain.

A Blue Star marker is a visual tribute to all those who have served and are serving in the Armed Forces of the United States. There are currently 3,209 Blue Star markers placed across all 50 states in recognition of the sacrifices of those who serve in the military. There are a number of them in the Roanoke Valley, and the Westchester Garden Club recommended adding this marker in one of the most prominent areas in the City.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to express our gratitude to all those that serve to keep our country free,” Patty Smith of the Westchester Garden Club stated. “We are pleased to recognize the sacrifices made by our men and women in the Armed Forces.”

The ceremony will feature patriotic music by Dr. David Stewart Wiley, Music Director & Conductor of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, and RSO Chorus members; and tributes to the Armed Forces. This event is free and open to the public.

If you have questions about the event, please contact Patty Smith at [email protected]

About The Westchester Garden Club

Westchester Garden Club, based in Roanoke, Va., is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. and Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. National Garden Clubs is the largest nonprofit volunteer organization in the United States and provides youth and adult education resources and opportunities for its members to promote the love of gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental responsibility.