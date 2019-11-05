RIDE Solutions, Preservation Foundation, Vinton History Museum Announce 2019 Tweed Ride

The annual ride will explore the history of Vinton this year with an 8-mile on- and off-road route.

RIDE Solutions, the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, and the Vinton History Museum are excited to announce the 5th Annual Roanoke Tweed Ride, taking place in the Town of Vinton on Saturday, November 9th from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm.

“The Tweed Ride is a fun way to explore the history of the Roanoke community, enjoy the scenic views of our beautiful valley, and, frankly, have fun getting dressed up for an easy, social ride with friends,” says RIDE Solutions Director Jeremy Holmes.

This year’s Tweed Ride will start at the Vinton History Museum in Downtown Vinton, explore some nearby neighborhoods including a visit to the oldest house in Vinton, then travel along the Wolf Creek Greenway to Mountain View Road for a stop at Gross Farm and Barfield House, before returning to Downtown Vinton via the Vinton War Memorial. Riders will gather at Twin Creeks Brewing for refreshments and social time afterwards.

Representatives from the Vinton History Museum, Vinton War Memorial, and Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation will provide historical interpretation at several stops along the way including the Roland E. Cook Lofts and the Barfield House.

”In additional to being a fine Fall ride,” added Holmes, “group rides like the Tweed Ride and our upcoming Holidays Lights Tour help people understand how the urban network fits together and how our neighborhoods connect, making it easier for them to make the decision to use a bicycle for transportation when they learn these safer, bicycle-friendly routes.”

More information on the 2019 Tweed Ride and can be found at ridesolutions.org/tweedride.