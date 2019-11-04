Va Tech Transportation Institute Seeks Teenage Drivers Needed For Advanced Vehicle Study

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) is seeking licensed teenagers who are or will soon be 17 years old to participate in a research study. Eligible teenagers must be 17 years old before they can begin participation. This study would involve the teenager driving a research vehicle instead of his or her own for approximately three weeks.

In addition, participants and a parent/guardian must attend two sessions at VTTI to receive an orientation to the vehicle, complete questionnaires, and take part in an interview. The first session will last up to three hours and the last session will last up to two hours. The first session will occur prior to the teenager’s time driving the vehicle and the second will be upon returning the research vehicle.

To qualify, each volunteer must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent green card holder, have a valid U.S. license, be 17 years old at the time of participation, currently drive at least three days a week, and be able to meet certain health and eligibility criteria. For example, participants must be able to pass a color vision test (no color blindness).

The research vehicle in this project is a newer model equipped with advanced technology. Teenagers will be compensated $115 for full participation and their parent/guardian will be compensated $30 for full participation. All data will be kept strictly confidential.

To learn more, please contact 540-231-1583 or email [email protected] and reference “the Mars Study”. All inquiries welcome.