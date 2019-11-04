Elmwood on Ice Opens November 27th

Elmwood on Ice is coming back for a fifth season of downtown ice skating. slipping and sliding. The popular outdoor ice skating rink is a family favorite and provides a great opportunity to show off Downtown Roanoke to everyone who visits.

Elmwood on Ice will reopen for the season on November 27th. The rink will again be located in Elmwood Park and has space to accommodate up to 100 skaters. The fees for admission will remain the same as last season: $6 skate admission, $2 for skate rentals, $3 ice slide or $10 for everything. Season passes will be available for $75.

Elmwood on Ice will be open November 27, 2019 to February 2, 2020 with the following hours:

* 4:00pm to 9:00pm Wednesday and Thursday

* 4:00pm to 10:00pm Friday

* 11:00am to 10:00pm Saturday

* Noon to 7:00pm Sunday

* Extended hours from 11:00am to 10:00pm when schools are out (Roanoke City Schedule)

To see the full schedule, visit www.ElmwoodOnIce.com.