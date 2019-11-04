DICK BAYNTON: The People’s Republic of China (PRC)

On October 1st of this year, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, President of The People’s Republic of China and Chairman of the Central Military Command held a celebration in Beijing acknowledging the 70th anniversary of the PRC. (The ‘new’ China was founded by the infamous Mao Ze-Dong who left a legacy of revolution and bloodshed.)

On the same day 20,000 protestors conducted mostly peaceful demonstrations in the streets of Hong Kong. The military parade and pageant in Beijing was the largest in Chinese history. About 90 million Chinese belong to the Communist Party; their Parliament consists of 2,924 members and is the world’s largest.

China is the world’s most populous nation with 1.386 billion people who live on 3,705,407 square miles of firmament, slightly smaller than the U.S. or Canada. The ‘Great Wall of China’, started in 7th century BC continued until about 1878. Most of the visible wall was constructed during the Ming Dynasty from 1368 AD to 1644 AD; its length is 13,171 miles. Capital city is Beijing with a population of over 24 million residents; Chongqing has 30 million+ and Shanghai has 24 million+ residents.

Over the past many years world leaders have considered China an ‘emerging’ economy but what these leaders did not realize is that China’s ambition was to become the greatest industrial and military power in the world. Since 2010 for example the U.S. has spent $417 million to ‘help’ the Chinese with internal laws, the environment, Democratic leadership, criminal justice, people’s rights and integrating ‘Tibet.’

The ‘new’ China back in 1950 invaded and occupied Tibet calling it ‘an illegal government’ based on their wealth of natural resources and a strategic border with India. Here’s the count: 1.2 million Tibetans were killed, 6,000 monasteries were demolished and thousands of Tibetans have been imprisoned. Aid from our Department of State, Peace Corps and other agencies assisted this ‘emerging’ economy.

Our trade deficit has increased from $273 billion in 2010 to $419 billion in 2018. Their GDP (Gross Domestic Product) has grown 9.91% annually from 1979 to 2010 and since then has remained between 6.5% and 9.5%. Compare this rate of growth with our GDP of about 1% to 3% and -2.8% in 2008. GDP output has increased in China from $5.11 trillion in 2009 to $12.2 trillion in 2017 while GDP in the USA has increased from $14.42 trillion in 2009 to $19.39 trillion in 2017.

China’s economy is growing faster than most other world economies. The reason is that nations trading with China have been purchasing their products at inflated prices reflecting their ‘emergence’ from manual labor to contemporary technical processes.

In a presentation at Hillsdale College in Michigan in September of 2019, Roger W. Robinson, Jr. explained some important details. Roger served as Chairman of the Congressional U.S. – China Economic and Review Commission. He has been a Vice President at Chase Manhattan Bank and served on President Reagan’s National Security Council. He mentioned that while the Chinese have been selling their products to us at their price, they have been buying our products at their price also.

They are a predatory trader; for example every U.S. corporation that does business with China is required to share their trade secrets, R&D and technology. In addition, they have infiltrated many of our leading industries and government agencies and purloined trade secrets, processes and technology.

The result is that China has developed airstrips in the South China Sea, plans to build a half-dozen aircraft carriers in the next decade and is pursuing the production of big-ticket items like autos and aircraft using technology and processes filched from the U.S. The Chinese have attracted as much as $2 trillion by U.S. investors; some of that money is used for armaments and concentration camps for two million Uyghurs (Uighurs) and suppression in Hong Kong.

China is a potential military adversary in the future and is guilty of currency manipulation, technology theft and predatory trade tactics. Our lopsided trade policies are being negotiated (think tariffs) and essential to keeping more of our dollars at home. China is in cahoots with Russia and North Korea politically and economically and is keen to regain full control over Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Dick Baynton