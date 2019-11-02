Claude Moore Education Complex Expansion Receives Honor for Architectural Design

Virginia Western and Roanoke Higher Education Center collaborated on home for culinary arts

The Claude Moore Education Complex expansion project in downtown Roanoke, a collaboration between Virginia Western Community College and the Roanoke Higher Education Center, has been named winner of an Award of Merit within the Contextual Design category from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Virginia chapter. The Claude Moore Complex houses the college’s Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program, which prepares students for careers in the restaurant and hospitality industries.

The AIA Award of Merit is a prestigious and competitive award on a national basis for architectural firms. Building design in context with environs is very important consideration. The 8,000-foot expansion, which opened in Fall Semester 2018, created three new state-of-the-art kitchens and incorporated historical elements to help tell the vibrant story of the Gainsboro Community.

Also known as the Design Awards, the AIA Virginia honors celebrate projects no older than seven years that contribute to the built environment and are clear examples of thoughtful, engaging design. Award categories include Architecture, Contextual Design, Historic Preservation, Interior Design, and Residential Design. These 22 projects will be celebrated at the Visions for Architecture gala on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Hilton Downtown Richmond.

Spectrum Design, PC, was the architectural firm on the project and Avis Construction was the contractor.

For more information about the 2019 AIA Virginia Design Awards, visit: https://www.aiava.org/2019-design-awards-announced/.