Leaf Collection Begins Soon in Roanoke CIty

The city’s Leaf Collection Program will be conducted in November and December on the following weeks:
- November 18-21
- December 2-5
- December 9-12
- December 16-19
Leaf collection will not occur during the week of Thanksgiving.
Please remember the following:
- Leaves must be placed in biodegradable paper leaf bags and set at the curb for pickup.
- There is no limit to the number of paper leaf bags residents may place at the curb for pickup.
- Residents should put their bagged leaves at the curb on the same day as their regular trash collection.
- During leaf collection weeks, bulk and brush collections will continue, and recycling will follow the normal schedule.
- Loose-leaf collection is not provided by the city. Residents may stage raked leaves near the edge of the street for timely collection by a private contractor. When choosing this option, please notify the city of your plans for contractor pickup by calling 853-2000, option 1.
Alternatives to bagging leaves for collection include:
- Mulch mowing
- Composting
- Homeowner disposal at the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority
- Use of private lawn maintenance services
The City of Roanoke appreciates the cooperation of its citizens in helping this year’s leaf collection process run as smoothly as possible. For more information about leaf collection, visit www.roanokeva.gov/leafcollection or call the Solid Waste Division at 540-853-2000, Option 1.