The Virginia’s Western Highlands Travel Council, made up of tourism offices from Craig, Alleghany, Bath and Highland counties, has published a guide to hiking, biking and riding trails.

The 48-page guide includes descriptions and maps of trails in all four counties, including some that span multiple counties. The booklet uses icons to indicate which trails are open to hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Four trails in Craig County are featured: Fenwick Mines, Ferrier & Lick Branch Trail network, North Mountain Trail, and Hanging Rock Trail. Additionally, there is a list of Craig County access points to the Appalachian Trail.

The regional travel council will distribute the guides at local visitor centers, such as the Craig County Public Library, and select Virginia Welcome Centers. They will also be available to local lodging establishments to distribute to guests interested in outdoor recreation.

The entire guide has been formatted as an interactive flipbook that is both tablet and mobile friendly. It can be viewed at visitcraigcountyva.com and vawesternhighlands.com.

“We think this guide will be a valuable tool to bring outdoor enthusiasts to our region, and once they’re here, help them find a trail that meets their needs,” said Teresa Hammond, Executive Director of the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

“The number of trails included in this guide demonstrates that the four-county Virginia’s Western Highlands region has so much outdoor adventure to offer to visitors. We are pleased to be part of this organization,” added Dan Collins, Craig County Administrator.

The guide is made possible in part through a partnership with The Nature Conservancy.