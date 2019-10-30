Roanoke City Issues Weather Warning Statement For Halloween

Some communities in Virginia choose the date, time, and other restrictions associated with Halloween Trick or Treating; the City of Roanoke does not. Given the forecast for severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening, we encourage those neighborhoods, organizations, and others that may have events planned for the evening of Halloween to monitor weather forecasts and plan accordingly.

Further, we encourage those who choose to participate in Trick or Treating on Oct. 31 to likewise monitor the weather and exercise caution. Citizens are encouraged to use flashlights when walking on neighborhood streets and to supervise children as they go from house to house. Finally, the City encourages those driving around the community during the evening hours on Oct. 31 to exercise extra caution in light of the anticipated weather-related conditions and the possible presence of Trick or Treaters on or near neighborhood streets.