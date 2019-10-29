2019 “Writer By Bus” Debuts at Hollins University Reading

RIDE Solutions and Hollins University hosted Lucy Marcus, the 2019 Writer by Bus, for a debut reading of works from her chapbook “Dandelion Wishes” this past Tuesday.

“Ms. Marcus’ collection of short stories continues the tradition established by each of our previous writers of developing an engaging body of work that tells the story of public transportation and those it served in a compelling, thoughtful way,” said RIDE Solutions Director Jeremy Holmes.

Marcus, a 2019 graduate of Hollins’ MFA program in creative writing, was selected through a competitive process this past spring by RIDE Solutions, the Roanoke City Arts Commission, and the Greater Roanoke Transit Company to be the Writer by Bus. Tuesday’s reading was the first public release of the material she developed as a result of her time with the program. She joined the reading remotely from her home in New York City.

“Writer by Bus, and the greater Art by Bus effort of which the program is a component, remains one of our favorite ways to educate citizens on the value of public transit,” continued Holmes. “What better way to address head on the perceptions surrounding who rides the bus and why than to work with our valley’s creative community to tell the full story of the neighborhoods and neighborhoods served by our buses.”

In addition to Lucy Marcus, Tuesday’s reading was joined by all previous Writers by Bus: Melanie Almeder, Meighan Sharp, Shari Dragovich, and Tim Thornton, each of whom read selections from their works.

Limited edition hardcopies of “Dandelion Wishes” can be purchased from the RIDE Solutions webstore at www.ridesolutions.org/store/, or downloaded free from www.ridesolutons.org/art-by-bus.