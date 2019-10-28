“One Note At A Time” House Concert To Be Presented by Jon Weems

Jon Weems, singer-songwriter of One Note at a Time, will share his outstanding music skills at a house concert at the Vinton History Museum on Saturday, November 2 from 12 noon – 1:00 p.m.

Jon sustained a spinal cord injury as a result of a diving accident. He is a C6 quadriplegic that has use of most of his arms, hands and fingers. He uses a typing stick, keyboard and sequencer to write and create his music that includes rhythm, counter melodies and more. He sings along to his original tunes at live and recorded performances. According to Jon, he “encourage(s) everyone disabled or not, to find a way to be involved in things they enjoy”.

The Vinton History Museum will be open this Saturday, November 2nd from 10 am til 2 pm. Come early or stay later to tour the museum.