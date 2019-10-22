The Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour, with a membership of 130 seniors from Roanoke and surrounding areas, completed its 17th season on October 14th, 2019 at Roanoke Country Club. Senior golfers aged 55 and up participate in nine tournaments for individual awards and points which lead to a final Top 30 Awards List at the end of the year. This year, John Eckman of Salem, VA finished #1 in points, winning the title of Overall 2019 Tour Champion. His performance statistics are noted below. Eckman received a first place Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card; a first place silver golf cup, and a traveling trophy. Other Top 30 Finalists receiving year end awards are noted in the second table. They also received Dick’s Sporting Goods gift cards. Reported by Tommy Firebaugh and Ken Kornegay – RVSGT John Eckman – Overall 2019 Tour Champion