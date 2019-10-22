Roanoke Senior Golf Tour 2019 Champion John Eckman.

The Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour, with a membership of 130 seniors from Roanoke and surrounding areas, completed its 17th season on October 14th, 2019 at Roanoke Country Club.  Senior golfers aged 55 and up participate in nine tournaments for individual awards and points which lead to a final Top 30 Awards List at the end of the year.  This year, John Eckman of Salem, VA finished #1 in points, winning the title of Overall 2019 Tour Champion.  His performance statistics are noted below.  Eckman received a first place Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card; a first place silver golf cup, and a traveling trophy.

Other Top 30 Finalists receiving year end awards are noted in the second table.  They also received Dick’s Sporting Goods gift cards.
Reported by Tommy Firebaugh and Ken Kornegay – RVSGT
John Eckman – Overall 2019 Tour Champion
CATEGORY LD BH DV HR BL HV GO VT RC 2019 TOUR STATS
Total Points 56.00 118.00 119.00 83.00 90.50 107.00 117.00 37.50 100.00 828 / 790.5
Tournament Finish 59 6 6 34 28 14 7 80 18 28th Average
Gross Score 85 75 73 77 77 73 72 83 78 77.0 Average
Net Score 73 64 63 69 69 65 64 77 71 68.3 Average
 FINISH RVSGT PLAYER POINTS
1 Eckman, John 790.50
2 Martin, Jeff 787.30
3 Earhart, Tim 780.86
4 Hipp, Lee 777.50
5 Hart, Frank 777.30
6 Shumate, Andy 771.50
7 Lafser, Tom 766.50
8 Kornegay, Ken 743.50
9 Harris, Ben 736.00
10 Deans, Woody 726.80
11 Womack, Jim 720.36
12 Lang, Frank 713.00
13 Giles, Mike 712.50
14 Patton, Larry 704.00
15 Bowles, Geary 700.50
16 Williams, Henry 695.83
17 Surkamer, Joe 688.00
18 Spencer, Doug 677.50
19 Phillips, Randall 673.00
20 Hall, Alton 671.86
21 Kuhfeldt, Gary 671.50
22 Leffel, Doug 671.50
23 Cole, William 665.50
24 Doudiken, Tim 659.61
25 Kennedy, Frank 654.36
26 Wright, Jim 649.00
27 Highfill, Hank 647.50
28 Lynch, Patrick 645.41
29 Krakora, John 640.50
30 Horton, John 639.00