From The Royal Wedding to Blacksburg, The Kingdom Choir Inspires With Breathtaking Harmonies

The choir has appeared on U.K. and American television shows, including ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “CBS This Morning,” and, most recently, NBC’s “Today” show. Gibson is a highly acclaimed choir conductor and workshop leader who has been involved with vocal groups and choirs for more than 30 years, leading gospel workshops around the globe. Gibson has also offered workshops for aspiring gospel conductors and trained future leaders in the art of singing and leading gospel music.

This performance is supported in part by gifts from Larry and Lindsey Bowman, Deborah L. Brown, and Ed and Melinda Talley.

During their visit to Blacksburg, members of The Kingdom Choir will provide critique and vocal coaching to students in the Virginia Tech Chamber Singers.

Tickets

Tickets are $20-45 for general public and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.

While Virginia Tech students can always attend any Moss Arts Center performance for only $10, the center also offers free last-minute rush tickets for students who sign up for text notifications. To receive these notifications, text “arts” to 31996. Availability of rush tickets varies by performance and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last in the box office. Virginia Tech ID will be required for admission.

Parking

Parking is available in the North End Parking Garage on Turner Street. Virginia Tech faculty and staff possessing a valid Virginia Tech parking permit can enter and exit the garage free of charge. Limited street parking is also available. Parking on Alumni Mall is free on weekdays after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Kacy McAllister at 540-231-5300 or email [email protected] during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to an event.