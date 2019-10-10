WILD BILL’S SPORTS ROUNDUP!

It’s finally here. The official holiday season at The Star.

I’ll start by giving my annual countdown to Christmas. There’s less than 80 days before Santa Clause comes riding across the midnight sky, so it’s time to dust off all the Christmas carol CDs, get those outdoor lights untangled and start making your list for those naughty and nice. Next month’s column will offer our annual late-night product reviews for that special present you may want to grab up (or avoid) before the stockings are hung.

But, first things first, and with it still the early part of October, that means The Chief’s Halloween costume party is right around the corner. The Chief’s gala is only rivaled by the legendary Carroll Righter, “Astrologer to the Stars”, and his Leo Party that inevitably led to the Hollywood crowd getting a little tipsy and pushing a live lion into Righter’s swimming pool. That alone is the reason I’m proud to be an invitee of the Carrol Righter Astrology Class, where Righter was known as “the gregarious Aquarius”, and I as “the rollicking Capricorn.”

Despite the colder weather slowing down architectural considerations for our “Mount Chief” proposal on face of Mill Mountain, there’s still plenty of celebration on the table. The original prototype for our project, Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, was officially completed on October 31, 1941 after 14 years of work. So, here we are 78 years later looking to honor five Chiefs in the same chiseled-granite manner and The Chief’s party falling on the same date.

Accordingly, The Chief is expected to announce a Halloween party centered around traditional Indian attire. Sorta like black-tie required, except making it feathers-required. Rumor around the water cooler is that The Chief is planning to go as Pocahontas, although there seems to be a little confusion if that means the Indian Princess Pocahontas, or in a mask resembling presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. Hopefully, our esteemed political commentary writer, Dick Baynton, can sort that out.

Yes, you always learn something when you read this column.

Before we get any more feathers ruffled, let’s move to local sports action where everything from the first bowl game of the year, a special sports club meeting, the opening night for ice hockey and some final thanks to The Greenbrier headline this month’s column, along with a look into the infamous mail bag.

We’ll open with a huge shout out to Harry Bell, CEO & Chief Creative Strategist at AHMdigital in Charleston, West Virginia. Harry coordinated the transportation for the Wild Bill Sports team at September’s “A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier” PGA TOUR stop in White Sulphur Springs. Harry, along with the Greenbrier security officers, made sure we got door-to-door transportation in everything from Ford Explorers to golf carts. Thanks also go out to The Greenbrier Media Headquarters for their outstanding hospitality during the tournament week.

It’s time to mark your calendars for the 10th Annual Dave Ross Bowl, being held on Sunday, November 3rd at Dwight Bogle Stadium. A number of outstanding rec league teams have already been deemed “bowl eligible” for an afternoon of football to support Susan G. Komen breast cancer awareness and research. Hall of Fame announcer Dave Ross will be on the PA mic for the play-by-play and yours truly will be on hand to represent The Roanoke Star for what is always an exciting afternoon of football, cheerleaders and family fun.

Moving up a notch, the high school football television lineup is set for CW5 “Student Playback Game of the Week.” October 11-Lord Botetourt at William Byrd; October 18-Martinsburg,WV at Salem; October 25-Radford at Glenvar; November 1- Northside at Lord Botetourt or Pulaski Co at Patrick Henry; November 8- Wild Card Game based on standings TBD. Each Friday night’s games are replayed Saturday afternoon on CW5. Check your cable provider for game times.

It’s a special night at the October 21st meeting of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club at the Salem Civic Center where Radford University Night will feature Radford head men’s basketball coach Mike Jones and head women’s basketball coach Mike McGuire. Things kick off with the 5:45 social, followed by dinner at 6:15 and the program at 7:00. Contact Maggie Drewry at 540-353-1103 or visit the club website www.roanokevalleysportsclub.com to make reservations.

It’s time to freeze the ice as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs get set to open the 2019-20 season. Roanoke opens with the first of three road games October 18, with the Dawgs’ home opener set for Saturday, October 26 at the Berglund Center. Puck drop is 7:05 PM. Roanoke follows with 4 home dates in November on the Nov. 2,8,22 and 30.

Finally, to the mail bag where one reader asks for ticket advice on scalper prices at an upcoming game.

Dear Wild Bill: Thanks for the tip on people handing out tickets at the Virginia Tech-Furman game. I took my boys and their friend and we all got in free. Any predictions for the game this week against Rhode Island at Tech? (Johnny/Salem)

Well, Johnny, I’ll let you figure it out. Rhode Island comes to Blacksburg dead last in the Colonial Athletic Conference with a 1-4 overall record and zero conference wins. To put things in perspective for a Salem fan, Rhode Island’s home field, Meade Stadium, seats a whopping 6,555, which means Salem High School’s stadium has more seats. Yep, this one’s easy to figure out.

Until next month, get that trick-or-treat candy ready. The Chief and I may stop at your reservation for a Snickers.