Oakey’s Receives National Recognition for Programming /Community Outreach

Oakey’s has been honored by the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) with the 2019 Pursuit of Excellence Award. Only 160 firms from around the world received this prestigious recognition, placing Oakey’s among an elite group of funeral service providers. Pursuit of Excellence Award recipients raise the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards and providing unsurpassed service to families and communities.

In order to earn an NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, a participating funeral home must meet or exceed business standards set forth by the program and demonstrate proficiency in key areas of funeral service, such as compliance with state and federal regulations; providing ongoing education and professional development opportunities for staff; offering outstanding programs and resources to bereaved families; maintaining an active level of involvement within the community; participating and actively serving in the funeral service profession; and promoting funeral home services through a variety of marketing, advertising and public relations programs. Participants are also required to adhere to a Pledge of Ethical Practices.

“Oakey’s voluntary participation in the Pursuit of Excellence Award program reflects a steadfast dedication to exceed the expectations of those they serve,” said NFDA Chief Executive Officer Christine Pepper, CAE. “This prestigious recognition assures families of the high-quality, compassionate service they will receive the moment they walk through the funeral home’s front door.”

Oakey’s was recognized for programs offered to the community which include the Hospice Caregiver’s Award recognizing the work hospice caregivers do for families in the Roanoke Region, the annual Memorial Service recognizing loved ones lost throughout the year, and the professional training and certification of Oakey’s funeral directors. Additionally, the South Chapel Cremation Tribute Center was a significant part of this prestigious recognition. The state-of-the-art facility built in 2017, offers a beautiful and inviting place for families to gather for ceremonies and elevates the cremation experience allowing families to be a part of the loved one’s journey.

Oakey’s Funeral Service opened its doors in 1866 in the Roanoke Valley. The locally owned family business has five chapels in the Roanoke Valley, as well as Oakey’s Pet Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke’s only full service pet funeral home, which opened in 2009, and Oakey’s Cremation Tribute Center, which opened in 2017 to meet the response to the growing demand for cremation.