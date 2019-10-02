Blue Ridge PBS Announces Appointment of William Anderson as President and CEO

Blue Ridge PBS has announced the appointment of William Anderson as President and CEO, effective September 25, 2019. Anderson has served in senior management and leadership roles at Blue Ridge PBS since 2008 and has extensive knowledge and understanding of public television operations.

“Lifelong education, economic development, and tourism Southwest Virginia will be our concentration,” said Anderson. “The innovations of the local people and businesses of the communities we serve deserve to be highlighted. We look forward to sharing those stories

alongside the quality PBS programming BRPBS viewers have come to love and respect.”

Marsha Combs, board chair, said “We are thrilled to have a CEO of Will’s caliber here in Roanoke and we’re looking forward to a very bright future.”

This change will usher in fresh and exciting local productions from across the region focusing on Southwest Virginia as well as the creation of a new educational department centered in innovative media digital technology. Anderson added, “You will begin seeing more changes in the very near future. As I like to say, this is not your grand-father’s PBS, but we’re still your grandfather’s PBS. Tradition and innovation live together at Blue Ridge PBS.”

William, his wife Amy, their two daughters and rescue dog, Honeybun, call Roanoke home.

Founded in 1967, Blue Ridge PBS is the sole public multimedia enterprise serving 4 million

individuals in portions of five states. The station’s coverage area includes southwestern Virginia and bordering counties in Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Based in Roanoke, Va., Blue Ridge PBS is comprised of four channels: WBRA-TV 15.1,

Southwest Virginia PTV 15.2, BRPBS Kids 15.3, Create 15.4, and Blue Ridge Streaming.