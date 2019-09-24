9th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival Returns To Grandin Theatre

2019 boasts the longest screen time in the festival’s history

RIDE Solutions and the Grandin Theatre will premiere the 9th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival this Friday, September 27th, at 7:00 PM.

The Bike Shorts Film Festival features short films in which a bicycle is a significant narrative feature. This year’s festival tagline was “Stories, Powered by Bikes,” emphasizing the festival’s goal of focusing on storytelling and narrative works rather than documentaries or tour films – though some of those do make an appearance.

“The Bike Shorts Film Festival is about showing the ways in which the bicycle is a tool that supports many aspects of our community,” says RIDE Solutions Director Jeremy Holmes. “Through the stories we select to appear in the festival, we hope viewers will understand the ways in which having a bicycle friendly community supports the well-being of everyone, not just cyclists.”

This year boasts 18 selections from around the world, across the nation, and right here in southwest Virginia. In addition to films submitted from five states, the festival will feature films from seven countries – including India, New Zealand, Italy, and Iran.

“We want to be clear that this isn’t a festival for cyclists,” says Holmes. “This is a festival about bicycles that should appeal to anyone who likes cinema, storytelling, and creative expression.”

After the screening, two films will receive awards based on the scores of a panel of local jurors. This year awards will be given for Juried Prize and Best Local Film, in addition to an Audience Choice award that will be voted on that evening.

RIDE Solutions is a commuter services program operated by the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission in cooperation with the New River Valley Planning District Commission, the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission. It provides multimodal trip planning services for citizens and employers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia.