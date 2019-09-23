I call the current occupant of The White House: T-Rump, with an added emphasis on his fossilized stances on environmental health, his cold-blooded response to the poor and disadvantaged, and his reptilian behavior in international relations. He’s snarled his way through the hallways of power coercing kowtow and exsanguination on the cowards of Congress and then hisses gratuitously in the aftermath of his bloody predation.

Recently, T-Rump anointed himself as the savior of America: Looking up at the sky during a media event in late August, he declared “I’m the chosen one.” Making matters worse, he followed this with vacuous backpedaling, “I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just having fun.”

To be sure, he’s a false king. He’s not the first megalomaniac to announce his messiah ship to an ill-informed citizenry. His swellheaded propensities continue to bedazzle all reason and rationality as a dangerous mania, especially since he has his oily fingers fully on our national defenses.

I cannot help to wonder about the puzzling hold he seems to have on our Governmental Legislative and Judicial branches and an otherwise forgiving electorate. Rather than resisting with the armor of righteousness and the authority of our long-tested Constitution, at the moment, they all seem contented with their silent acquiescence to his crazed brutality and willing to lap up his every drop of his malodorous drivel.

Making matters worse is T-Rump’s disciples will not to tolerate any disagreement or disapproval of their god’s vulgarities, acting thus contrary to all our constitutional guarantees for Americans. They employ threats, over-the-top anger and even murder and mayhem.

For example the death of UVA protester, Heather Heyer, on 12 August 2019 at a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville and the rising incidence of hate crimes and white nationalism and gun violence. All this ugliness has happened under T-Tump’s watch so the “buck stops” with this sinister braggart. Instead of acknowledging his perverse role in our national tragedies he employs bait and switch tactics to levy blame on his tiresome boogeymen: Democrats and Barack Obama.

In a flinty and irrational response to my last column, “A Delegation of Ostriches,” one such avid Trump supporter penned a mildly threatening letter sent to my home address: “We were greatly offended by your remarks. They are not the sentiments expressed by a thoughtful, educated and intellectual but a mad-dog rabid leftist radical! You need to get your head out of your a–! The next time you need help, call one of your socialist and communist friends! G-d help us if you and your ilk ever attain positions of power in this country.”

A son of a family of farmers, as a little boy, I learned that eggs can go bad quickly when they’re improperly stored and mishandled. Their stench is definitive of the rot inside. T-Rump has fumbled countless opportunities to nourish America on a wholesome diet of goodness and grace, the hallmarks of social balance, but instead he has populated the landscape of democracy with his fellow fetid reptiles.

He screeches everyday during his media interviews and small-brained tweets. Like a ravenous reptile, he rips endlessly at our Constitutional fabric. Let’s feed him on a diet of rotten egg yolks to settle down his bloated belly. Like every ill-appointed dictator, his reign will not last forever. I look forward to the day when this Humpty Dumpty falls off the wall.

Bruce Rinker, Ph.D., is a forest ecologist, science educator, and explorer. He is the author of A Pearl in the Brain: The Cancer Journey of a Scientist in His Search for the Seat of the Soul. Bruce may be reached at [email protected]