1940’s Night To Be Celebrated At Newly Renovated Brugh Tavern

Join FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway for a 1940’s Night on the Parkway on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 6:30 pm at the newly renovated Brugh Tavern by Twin Creeks Brewery, located just inside Explore Park in Roanoke.

There will be swing music by Keenan McKenzie and the Rifters, swing dance demonstrations by The Dancing Duo, 1940’s cars on display with photo ops, 1940s accessories available, a silent auction filled with gift certificates to experiences along the Parkway, food, drinks, and lots of fun.

The fundraiser supports FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway and our efforts to preserve, protect and enhance the 469 miles of this scenic natural treasure.

Tickets are available for $60 each or $100 for a pair and can be purchased online at ANightOnTheParkway.com or by calling 540-772-2992.

Dressing for the theme of 1940’s is encouraged but not required. Otherwise, the event attire is business casual.

For more information about A Night on the Parkway visit, ANightOnTheParkway.com. To learn more about Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, go to www.friendsbrp.org.