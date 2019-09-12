Delta Dental Hires New Chief Dental Officer to Serve Roanoke and Denver

Delta Dental of Colorado (Denver) and Delta Dental of Virginia (Roanoke) has announced an innovative partnership for a shared chief dental officer position that is aimed at bringing a higher level of thought leadership in the areas of oral health and wellness, medical-dental integration, value-based plan design and reimbursement, product development, and provider relations. Brad T. Guyton, DDS, MPH, MBA, will assume the mantle of chief dental officer for both organizations as of September 16, 2019.

“Dr. Guyton brings a strong background as a national leader in the dental field and will be a tremendous partner to our providers, at both a national and local level,” said Delta Dental of Colorado Chief Executive Officer Helen Drexler. “In addition, his experience as a clinician will help us design programs and partnerships that address evolving consumer demands and provider preferences.”

“Dr. Guyton will bring a fresh, entrepreneurial perspective,” said Delta Dental of Virginia President and CEO Frank Lucia. “That, coupled with his clinical experience, will give him credibility with our dentists and customers and will help both organizations stay on the forefront of innovation.”

Dr. Guyton will help both companies achieve their missions of improving the oral health of those living in their states. Prior to this role, he was vice president of clinician development at Pacific Dental Services, director of corporate professional services at Dentsply International, and a private practice owner. He is a practicing dentist and an associate professor at the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine.

“DDCO and DDVA see the next decade as a time to innovate and partner more aggressively than they have done in the past. The industry is changing, the status quo is not going to get it done, and the future is exciting. To be at the forefront in transforming oral health, we must think differently,” said Dr. Guyton. “I welcome the opportunity to partner with the executive teams of DDCO and DDVA to help advance the platform to better serve the patient, the employer, and the provider.”