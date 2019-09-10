Ballast Point to Close Restaurant / Other Services At End of September.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Botetourt County officials were notified by Ballast Point and its owner Constellation Brands that the Daleville restaurant and other front end services will close at the end of the month of September. The Constellation Brands production facility will continue to operate in the County.

This decision directly impacts twenty-five (25) full and part-time positions and sixteen (16) temporary employees.

Ballast Point VP, Associate General Counsel Albert Ubieta offered the following statement: “As seen throughout the beer industry, growth in craft beer is being driven largely by local brands. With that, we are appropriately reallocating Ballast Point investments to drive growth in core local markets. We thank the local Daleville community, its surrounding neighbors and our taproom employees for their support and dedication over past couple of years. We will continue to make a positive impact to the local economy through the operation of the Daleville brewing facility, which represents a robust hub for Constellation’s future innovation in support of our specialty portfolio.

“This move comes as a total surprise to the County and to the community,” said County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “Ballast Point has been a great corporate citizen and draw for visitors to the County, which makes this decision all the more impactful.”

Ballast Point established its restaurant and production facility in Botetourt County in 2016. In that time, it has grown to be one of the premier destinations in the region and received visitors from around the country and world.

The production facility will continue to provide Ballast Point beers to East Coast markets. The Daleville production facility represents a key location for Constellation Brands to manufacture these product lines as well as flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers distributed nationally.

County Administration and the Department of Economic Development have reached out to company officials in order to assess the situation and will continue to be in contact during this time.