The Glass Menagerie Runs at Mill Mountain Theatre From Sept. 25th to Oct. 6th

Rehearsals have started for Mill Mountain Theatre’s upcoming production of the classic drama The Glass Menagerie . Said to be one of the greatest plays in the 20th Century, The Glass Menagerie is the “memory play” that catapulted beloved playwright Tennessee Williams to fame.

This riveting drama is set in 1937’s St. Louis, and follows the fragile Wingfield family: Tom, an aspiring poet, his painfully shy sister Laura, and their mother Amanda, a faded southern belle. Dreams and reality collide in this play of exquisite beauty. The Glass Menagerie runs September 25 through October 6 on the Trinkle MainStage.

The play features Amy Baldwin* (Amanda), Logan T. Sutton (Tom), Lauren Wainwright* (Laura), and David Federman (Jim) and will be Directed by Peppy Biddy, Production Stage Managed by Jessica Taylor Edwards*, Lighting Design by Bill Webb, Scenic Design by Jimmy Ray Ward, Costume Design by Jessica Gaffney, Properties Design by Matt Shields, Technical Direction by Karen Gierchek, Sound Design by Savannah Woodruff, and Sound Engineered by Pat LoRicco. *Appears courtesy of the Actors’ Equity Association.

Sponsors for The Glass Menagerie include Business Solutions, Inc., The Glebe, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Skyline National Bank, and The W.E. McGuire Foundation. Grantors include Blue Star Theatres, Center in the Square, City of Roanoke Arts Commission, City of Salem, National Endowments for the Arts, Theatre Communications Group and the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

The Glass Menagerie runs September 25 through October 6 on the Trinkle MainStage. Tickets can be bought online at millmountain.org or at the box office: 540-342-5740.