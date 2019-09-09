Local Father / Daughter Team Up to Launch New Book Series

A local father and daughter are about to become an author and illustrator. Josh Eagan, owner of Roanoke Valley Family Magazine, and his fourteen year-old daughter Anika Eagan, a student at Community High School, have teamed up to write and illustrate their first book in a new children’s book series, The Adventures of Ninja and Luche.

The first book in the series, The Adventures of Ninja and Luche: The Great Piggy Rescue, goes on sale September 24th.

The new series features characters created by Anika and her sister Evelyn more than five years ago. The two main characters are Monica and Stevie, two siblings who have superhero alter-egos that no one else knows about. As Ninja and Luche, the sibling duo helps neighbors, classmates, and others around town while getting into mischief.

“My daughters are extremely imaginative and creative, and the characters in this story reflect their talent,” says Josh, the author of the story. “With a little work on my side crafting a story, and with Anika’s colorful and playful art, the story of Ninja and Luche comes to life in the pages of this book. The story and artwork create an engaging and funny story that parents will love and kids will want to read again.”

Anika Eagan, an aspiring artist and student at Community High School, is excited to see her work tell a story that she and her sister, Evelyn dreamt up. “Ninja and Luche have been a part of our childhood for as long as I can remember. Evelyn and I are so happy to share our characters with other children,” Anika explains. “With our dad’s help, thousands of children will hear about the wacky adventures of our two superheroes!”

The book will be available at local stores as well as on Amazon.com. It will also be available on www.ninjaandluche.com.