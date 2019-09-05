TAP Announces 2019 Cabell Brand Hope Award

Total Action for Progress (TAP) will present this year’s Cabell Brand Hope Award to Reverend Dr. Kathy O’Keeffe. The award will be presented at TAP’s Annual Lunch on October 15. The public is invited to attend.

Reverend Dr. O’Keeffe is the pastor of Kingdom Life Ministries, International and the international pastor of Kingdom Life Ministries – Ghana, where she oversees five churches in the Bawku West District. She was also a founding board member and serves as president of Kimoyo LTD., which works to create an appreciation within the Roanoke Valley of cultural diversity through afterschool educational programs and to establish international partnerships for self-empowerment that address health and economic issues.

In addition, Reverend Dr. O’Keeffe founded CAFE (Cultural Arts for Excellence), an after-school program in Northwest Roanoke that serves as a creative center for the arts and provides mentoring and tutoring for middle school students. Though she has received numerous accolades, she believes that the greatest honor she has received has been the privilege of working with so many wonderful and diverse individuals and communities.

The award is presented in honor of TAP’s founder, who was a tireless advocate for a wide spectrum of issues. Mr. Brand generously gave his time and efforts to enhance the quality of life for individuals, families, and communities. TAP seeks to honor his legacy by giving the Cabell Brand Hope Award to a community member who embodies the spirit of its namesake.

To register for TAP’s Annual Lunch where the award will be presented, visit

tapintohope.org.