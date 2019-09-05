Open House Offered For Bedford/Franklin Rail Stop Study



Informational Open House

Thursday, September 26, 2019, 5 – 7 p.m.

Trinity Ecumenical Parish

40 Lakemount Drive

Moneta, VA 24121

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) invites members of the community to an informational open house to learn more about the Bedford/Franklin Regional Passenger Rail Stop Study. The meeting will be held in an open house style to provide flexibility for participants to view information boards, ask questions, and make comments directly with the study team.

As DRPT begins the study, the agency is seeking public input on the following topics:

Study scope

Draft station concept

Draft ridership methodology

Traveler survey development

Comments will be accepted both in person at the meeting and by email throughout the study. Please send emails to [email protected] with the subject line “Bedford/Franklin study”.

Project background

The Bedford/Franklin Regional Passenger Rail Stop Study will build upon previous efforts to study a potential Amtrak stop in the Town of Bedford. The study will develop a conceptual design and cost estimate for station-area infrastructure improvements necessary to provide Amtrak service, and will analyze potential ridership, considering two years of data from the Washington-Roanoke state-sponsored Amtrak Northeast Regional service.

Along with public input, this information will help gauge the effectiveness of a potential rail stop investment at Bedford to improve passenger mobility in the Commonwealth. The study is being led by DRPT in cooperation with representatives from Bedford and Franklin counties, the Town of Bedford, Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, and Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For more information visit www.drpt.virginia.gov.