Virginia Tech Receives Federal Award for Counterintelligence Work

A federal agency has recognized Virginia Tech’s prominent role in the nation’s counterintelligence.

On Aug. 19, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Defense, presented the 2018 Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence to the university. The award, given annually since 2010, recognizes up to four companies and/or institutions, out of about 10,000, that exhibit the best counterintelligence results and cooperation to support the U.S. government’s efforts to detect and stop foreign entities from stealing national security information.

The award, presented during an event at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, recognizes the work of faculty, staff, and administrators across Virginia Tech who support restricted research, which imposes limitations on who can participate in research or restricts researchers from sharing information. Key to Virginia Tech’s work leading to this award is the Office of Export and Secure Research Compliance, which supports Virginia Tech’s commitment to comply with U.S. laws and regulations related to export and trade sanctions.

In May, a new applied research building opened in the Corporate Research Center, allowing the groups who excel in restricted research to work closer together and in collaboration with the Office of Export and Secure Research Compliance. The Hume Center for National Security and Technology, one of the main occupants of the new building, leads Virginia Tech in research and education programs focused on national challenges, including cybersecurity.

“We know that America’s research universities are a prime target from China, Russia, and other adversaries and competitors,” said Carrie Wibben, deputy director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, during the presentation. “Virginia Tech truly is on the front lines.”

“With this amount of sensitive research, development, and education comes a very heavy responsibility to protect it,” she added. “This is something that Virginia Tech does exceptionally well through robust security and counterintelligence programs and through collaborations with DCSA and many other government partners.”