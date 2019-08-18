Citizens For Clean & Green to Hold 9th Annual Green Academy

Citizens for Clean and Green has opened registration for the 9th Annual Green Academy Fall Session 2019. This popular series begins on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 9. Each week, the evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a light meal, followed by presentations from local subject-matter experts discussing a variety of green initiatives in the Roanoke Valley. Topics will include energy efficiency, renewable energy, alternative transportation, water and air quality, local food, recycling, and more.
The first four sessions will be held at Fishburn Park Elementary, located at 3057 Colonial Avenue SW, in the library from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. The final session on Wednesday, Oct. 9, will meet “off-campus” at Carvin’s Cove for a celebratory picnic and final presentation. This is a free event. The class fills up quickly, so sign up today. To register, visit the Green Academy webpage here and click on the registration link.