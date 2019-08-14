Former VT Roommates Go To The Dogs

Justin LeGore has always been an entrepreneur at heart. By the time he was a high school student, LeGore was running his own lawn care business in his hometown of Frederick, Maryland. His decision to major in business management in the Pamplin College of Business fell perfectly in line with his lifelong ambitions – albeit after a false start as an engineering major, where, during one of his first classes, he asked, “when will I be able to start my own business?” and was unsatisfied by the answer.

“When I was told it would be 15 to 20 years before I would be able to realistically start my own engineering firm, I realized I had a mind better suited for business and I made the switch,” LeGore explained.

That ambition has led LeGore to Alexandria, Virginia, where he and his best friend and business partner, Alex Benbassat, are hosting the first Old Town Beer, Wine and Dog Festival on Aug. 17 at the city’s Waterfront Park. The festival will serve locally-sourced beer, wine, and food, and will feature live music. The key characteristic to the event is its dog-centric nature, as it will be held in a dog-friendly area, complete with dog-friendly businesses and dog activities. A local animal rescue, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, will even bring adoptable dogs to the event in the hopes that the animals find their “forever homes.”

The festival will serve as a prototype, as well as marketing device, for the duo’s business concept, Brewski’s Barkhaus. Stemming from an idea set forth in Benbassat’s undergraduate thesis project, Barkhaus will be a combination dog bar, dog park, and dog shelter. The festival is a creative attempt to gain investors and raise awareness for the venture.

“We knew setting up this event would be a challenge, but we also knew that it would show us if we have what it takes to launch our own business,” LeGore explained. “Setting up this festival has been about ten times the work we thought it would be, though.”

LeGore originally met Benbassat, an architecture student, completely by chance. In 2014, during his second year at Virginia Tech, LeGore was searching for a couple of roommates to share a four-bedroom apartment with. Benbassat and a friend were looking for off-campus housing and answered LeGore’s request. LeGore and Benbassat hit it off. That friendship carried the pair from Blacksburg to Charlotte, North Carolina, and from Charlotte to Alexandria, where they find themselves rooming together once again.

It was during their time in Charlotte when the idea that would become Brewski’s Barkhaus first took shape. Each day after work – LeGore at a local start-up company and Benbassat at an architecture firm – the pair would take Benbassat’s dog to a local dog bar, described as a “dog park that serves alcohol.”

“The dog bar is an idea that has a large demand, but a low supply, especially in the DC metropolitan area” Benbassat explained.