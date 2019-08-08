Annual Green Hill Highland Games Return Saturday August 24th

Did you know that for the last ten years you could find a ton of tartan, bold bag pipes, Scottish vendors, clans and feats of super human strength at Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park? This year is the 11 year anniversary of the Green Hill Highland Games and on Saturday, August 24th, from 9am-6pm, Roanokers will have a chance to see some of the most outstanding kilt-donning athletes around.

The event is also a true celebration of Scottish Heritage. The Virginia Highlands Pipes and Drums, the oldest pipes and drums organization in Southwest Virginia will provide music for the opening ceremonies at 10am and will also perform throughout the day. Additional live music, Celtic vendors of all types, clans, as well as food and beverage vendors will all be on site, so bring your chairs and enjoy the opportunity to watch this one-of-a-kind competition. Spectator admission is free.

Returning this year will be Scotch Tasting. Scotch Masters, Don Creamer and Steve Janosik of ScotchHunter.com, will guide participants through an introduction to single malt scotch. Tasters will sample five different malts that represent a wide variety of styles and flavor profiles. Tickets are available for purchase at eventbrite.com.

The event continues to showcase both male and female athletes who challenge one another in traditional Scottish heavy athletics and strength competitions; including the Weight Throw, Scottish Hammer Throw, Stone Put and the always entertaining Caber Toss. Come on out and cheer on the athletes.

New this year will be performances from SYR, a Celtic Folk Rock band from Columbia, SC. Taking inspiration from Celtic history, stories and myth, SYR blends their various unique backgrounds to create powerful songs with themes like battle, love, loss, heritage and victory. From humble beginnings at pubs and local venues, SYR has become a welcome addition to larger Celtic festivals and events, building a reputation for a high-energy performance. Their music is played regularly on Celtic radio programs across the US.

The Green Hill Games benefit Warrior 360, an organization that supports the needs and promotes the welfare of military service members, their families and all others whose service to public safety place the welfare of others before their own. For more information about the Games visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com or contact Wendi Schultz at 540.777.6326 or email [email protected]