Virginia 4-H Teens Collaborate With Google to Teach Local Kids Computer Science

In Room 120 of the New Classroom Building at Virginia Tech, 4-H Computer Science Teen Leaders Terrance Hairston and Cameron Robertson stooped to get down at eye level with a row of colorful chickens built from Legos. Ten minutes earlier, the pair of Martinsville teens had set a challenge for six teams of their 4-H peers during a computer science workshop held at the 99th Virginia 4-H Congress: build a freestanding Lego chicken against a clock.

Hairston and Robertson looked for the winning design. Some tall, some short, some on feet, and some on wheels, the Lego chickens had taken disparate forms after the 4-H’ers talked and worked together on the challenge, comparing their mental pictures of chickens and reconciling their approaches for building one. One group used a quick sketch to relate the parts ?— beaks, wings, and jagged combs ?— in space.

“It’s design thinking,” said Robertson of the activity. “You give them each the same amount of Legos, and they build their chicken based on how they perceive it. And it’s about teamwork.”

He and Hairston learned about the Lego chicken exercise and more than a dozen other educational activities from Google experts earlier this year, as part of a $6 million initiative by Google and National 4-H to build upon the 4-H Computer Science Career Pathway program.

Representing Virginia as 4-H CS Teen Leaders in the national collaboration, Hairston and Robertson are bringing lessons they’ve learned from the tech giant to kids in their community. And in workshops like the one they led at the Virginia 4-H Congress, the teens equip their peers from across the state to teach CS in turn.