Cross Country Cycling Team To Stop In Roanoke During Journey to Help People With Disabilities

The Journey of Hope TransAmerica Team is a group of 23 cyclists and 6 crew members biking across the country in support of people with disabilities. The team will be arriving in Roanoke on Sunday, August 4. This overnight stop comes after a 30-mile ride from New Castle, one part of a 4,370-mile cycling event across the country.

The group is one of three Journey of Hope teams that have committed their summer to the support of people with disabilities through community events, advocacy presentations and grant support.

The Journey of Hope team consists of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity men from across the country. The team will cycle an average of 75 miles per day ending at the steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on August 10. Every cyclist commits to raising $6,000 to support The Ability Experience’s goal of providing 10,000 shared experiences across the country.

The mission of The Ability Experience is to use shared experiences to support people with disabilities and develop the men of Pi Kappa Phi into servant leaders. The Ability Experience is the national philanthropy of Pi Kappa Phi. Along with the Journey of Hope, The Ability Experience also builds amenities at camps for people with disabilities and host events with local partners at Pi Kappa Phi’s 185 chapters across the country.

Founded in 1977, the Ability Experience is committed to raising funds and public awareness on behalf of people with disabilities. Combined with corporate sponsorships, the 2019 Journey of Hope will raise more than $750,000 for people with disabilities across the nation.

For the most recent updates and additional information. Visit www.abilityexperience.org/media