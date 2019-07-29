Scenic Virginia Announces 2019 Photo Contest Winners

Scenic Virginia’s annual Virginia Vistas Photo Contest showcases the amazing depth and breadth of scenic beauty in the Commonwealth. Notes Executive Director Leighton Powell, “There is so much to love in our beautiful Virginia, and our annual photo contest reminds Virginians how lucky we are to call this place “home.”

Scenic Virginia received 1,000+ entries in the following categories: Judges selected eight Category Winners and a Best in Show. Scenic Virginia then hosted a Fan Favorite Category contest on Facebook, and the top vote-getter — out of 6,065 votes cast — joined the 2019 set as the tenth Winner.

Returning as Photo Contest judges were Ben Greenberg, a professional photographer and author of Natural Virginia ; Judy Watkins, Special Projects Manager at Virginia Tourism Corporation; Tom Saunders, a professional photographer with the Virginia Department of Transportation; and Eugenia Anderson-Ellis, a Scenic Virginia Advisory Board member and former president.

Note card sets of the winning photos are available for purchase. A set of 10 cards (one of each winning photo) is $20.00, plus $3.00 for shipping and handling. To place an order, contact Scenic Virginia at (804) 643-VIEW (643-8439) or [email protected]

Scenic Virginia is the only statewide conservation group dedicated solely to preserving, protecting and enhancing the scenic beauty of the Commonwealth, with a particular focus on the preservation of significant views and vistas. To learn more about the organization, visit www.scenicvirginia.org and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click Here for All Winning Pictures: