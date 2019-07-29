Cirque du Floyd Celebrates Regional Circus Arts

On August 16-17, local and regional performance artists will converge at Chantilly Farm in Floyd County for the third annual Cirque du Floyd.

The two-day event showcases some of the most talented regional circus artists ranging from jugglers and hoopers, to acrobats and magicians. Stage performers, buskers, musicians and interactive schtick will be enjoyed by patrons throughout the weekend. In addition, circus arts workshops will be offered at no additional charge to ticket buyers.

Circus arts are making a comeback internationally in recent years, as modern cirque-style elements marry with more traditional circus arts. Perhaps the most widely acclaimed example of cirque-style productions would be that of Cirque du Soleil, a touring production that features miraculous feats of human artistry and athleticism by showcasing aerial acrobatics, magic and other performance arts. Cirque du Floyd draws inspiration from those performers, but has made the circus arts more accessible to all ages and classes of people.

Headlining on Chantilly Farm’s Pavilion Stage is internationally acclaimed aerial performance artists, ImaginAerial. They will once again make the trek from New York City to Floyd for a Saturday evening performance that will be based on the classic tale, Wizard of Oz.

This year’s event also features Dance Afire, Gypsy Geoff, Mountain Circus Arts, Magician Nelson Oliver, Lunaversal Hoopz, Lynsey Grace, juggler Erin Riley, Muddles and Millie, Dr. Moon & Lady in Black, and Casey Jones & Holorhythm Community Drum School, and more. Businesses and organizations that are friendly to the circus arts will be creatively represented.

Each evening, the event will close out with performances from great regional bands like Music Road Company, The Jared Stout Band and Flirting With Chemicals.

Mistress of Ceremonies for this event is the ever-fabulous Shamama – she will keep the crowd worked up with her sweet and sassy antics.

Attendees can show their Cirque spirit by coming to the event dressed as their favorite type of circus performer, character or outfitted in cosplay to be part of a nightly costume parade. Costume contest winners will receive prizes, by category. The goal is to have even more interactive participation and color the festival fields with people in their festive garb.

Besides the mesmerizing talents of the many performance artists, attendees may also enjoy local vendors of arts, crafts and other unique wares will be set up during the event. Food and drink will also be available from a variety of vendors. A stageside beer and wine garden is planned, however outside alcohol will not be permitted within the event area. Bring lawn chairs for seating. For the safety of our performers, no pets inside the festival area.

Both RV and tent camping are available throughout the weekend and camping reservations can be made by calling the Chantilly Farm Campground offices at (540)808-4984. Ticket prices are structured to be as family-friendly and affordable as possible. Purchase online at bitly.com/cirquedufloyd or through the event’s Facebook page, which can be found under 3rd Annual Cirque du Floyd.