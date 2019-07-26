Wild Bill’s Sports Roundup!

The march toward our incomparable “Mount Chief” monument chiseled in granite on the side of the present-day Mill Mountain continues.

While the idea has fascinated some readers into commenting positively, others have asked scepticly if it can possibly be done.

But, plans continue under the guidance and words of the unmistakable Yogi Berra: “If you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll end up someplace else.”

That being noted, it’s time to consider what type of structures will encompass the summit of the “Mount Chief” tourist attraction. It’s important to impress when visitors first disembark on the trolley incline.

Being a monument in part to great Indian leaders, it’s only obvious the main entrance should be either a wigwam or a teepee. Consultants prefer the wigwam, since it is actually a small house, usually 8-10 feet tall, made of wooden frames covered with woven mats and birchbark, in this case, from the banks of the nearby Roanoke River. Wigwams are shaped like a dome or cone and not portable.

The teepee, however, will have its place as well. Teepees are long wooden poles tied at one end, offering warmth in winter, cool in the heat of summer and dry during heavy rains or snow. It can be disassembled quickly when a relocation is necessary and reconstructed quickly upon finding a new spot.

Since this will be like a second home for our corporate headquarters, not to mention our Chief’s mountaintop retreat, it’s essential to have the portability angle just in case The Chief parties too much and we need to scatter down a mountain path and through the picnic area before authorities arrive.

Yes, you always learn something when you read this column.

Now, before we get our wigwam or teepee in further jeopardy, it’s time to relocate to news of local sports.

We begin by wrapping up the late-arriving VHSL All-Star selections from the “Big-11” high school spring sports.

Class 3 All-State Softball First Team:

Abby Weaver, pitcher (Cave Spring).

Class 3 All-State Softball Second Team:

Taylor Loving, outfielder (Cave Spring).

Class 5 All-State Boys Lacrosse Second Team:

Kenyon John, attack; Jamie Smith, midfielder; Dixon Harris, midfielder (Patrick Henry).

Class 5 All-State Girls Lacrosse First Team:

Savannah Derey, midfielder (Patrick Henry).

Class 5 All-State Girls Lacrosse Second Team:

Gracie Kahoun, midfielder; Megan McGinnis, defender; Megan Pace, defender (Patrick Henry).

The Salem Red Sox continue their strong run in the Carolina League’s second half, leading the Northern Division with just over a month to go.

Salem has home games at Haley Toyota Field August 2-4 and 6-8 against the Lynchburg Hillcats, followed by a 3-game home stand August 13-15 versus the Frederick Keys, August 23-25 when Myrtle Beach comes to Salem and a 4-game set to close the regular season August 30-September 2 against Carolina.

The Roanoke Valley Sports Club opens its 2019-2020 schedule with a special kickoff program set for Tuesday, August 6th at the Salem Civic Center. A number of local “Big-11” high school football coaches will talk about the upcoming season that begins in late-August, and the club will honor the William Byrd state champion softball team and a standout state track and field champion from Northside. Things get underway with a 5:45 social followed by dinner and the meeting. Contact Maggie Drewry at 540-353-1103 or visit the club’s website at www.roanokevalleysportsclub.com to make reservations. Guests and fans of high school football are cordially welcome to attend.

High school football will again be front and center this season with the return of High School Football Playback Game of the Week. In its fifth season in conjunction with the media production class at Franklin County High School, the game, led by Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Ross, airs on Saturday afternoons following the Friday night game. The games will air on Channel CW5 (Cox Cable channel 5) with times to be announced each week. Check your listing for other cable providers. Things kick off in week-1 with Hidden Valley vs. Patrick Henry, followed by the week-2 matchup between Cave Spring and Northside.

Local golf wraps up its championship titles with the Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship August 2-4 at Ole Monterey Golf Club. Top local players will vie for the regular championship, seniors, super seniors and grand master titles in the 3-day event.

Congratulations go out to Virginia Tech golfer Katie Muscatello for her win in the Roanoke Valley Women’s Golf Association City-County Championship played at Botetourt Country Club and Blacksburg Country Club in late-July. Tied for second were Dot Bolling and Kaitlyn Mosdell, nine shots back.

Next, we debut our latest new feature, the Wild Bill Laugh Until You Tinkle sports moment. It would be hard to top the latest offer from sports ticket middle-man SeekGeek, the ticket broker which peddles tickets from sellers to prospective buyers in everything from college and pro sports to concerts.

A loyal reader pointed me to an offer from an obvious die-hard Hokie football fan who has a couple extra ducats to the Furman Paladins at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for September 14 at high noon. The two tickets for sale are in Row EEE, Section 4, which according to the stadium layout are in the nose bleed section right at the goal line.

I know Tech fans always think this is the year for a national championship, but the price here seems a little steep. Each ticket is priced at $ 2,348, plus SeatGeek fees of $ 729.27 each, for a total price of $6,154.54. Although the ad points out the seats are together, no mention of a parking pass, fanny cushion or turkey call being thrown in.

Lastly, in a long standing tradition with this column, we announce the countdown to Christmas. I’m two steps ahead of the big box retailers who will have trees and decoration out shortly after Labor Day. We’re less than 5 months to Santa Claus and this year my shopping is already underway. I’m getting The Chief a headdress.

Until next time, spare your wallet for those Furman-Tech tickets. Just stand outside the gate with your hand out; your palm will be full within minutes.

Bill Turner